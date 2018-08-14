Benicio Del Toro and Oliver Stone re-team for new drama ‘White Lies’

A file picture of actor Benicio Del Toro. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — Benicio Del Toro will be reunited with director Oliver Stone in an upcoming drama dubbed White Lies.

The film, which Stone will direct from his own script, marks a departure from his previous work — including Savages which also starred del Toro — and is said to explore the themes of family, loss, and love (via Variety).

In a story spanning three generations, Del Toro will play a child of divorce now repeating his parents’ mistakes in his own marriage and with his troubled son. Feeling trapped, he embarks on a lust-filled journey to free himself, but only becomes more lost, until he meets a woman whose life is the opposite of his own, and embarks on a journey of rediscovery.

Bringing the two Oscar winners together again, White Lies will be the second project for Del Toro and Stone — following the thriller Savages, which they collaborated on in 2012.

Production for White Lies is scheduled to begin in New York in spring 2019, with additional casting currently underway. — AFP-Relaxnews