Trump signs defence policy bill with watered-down China measures

US President Donald Trump holds up the National Defence Authorisation Act after signing it in front of soldiers from the US Army's 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, August 13, 2018. — Reuters pic

FORT DRUM (New York), Aug 14 — US President Donald Trump signed a US$716 billion (RM2.9 trillion) defence policy bill today that authorizes military spending and includes watered-down controls on US government contracts with China’s ZTE Corp and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Trump signed the law at the US Army’s Fort Drum base in upstate New York on his way back to Washington after a 12-day working vacation at his golf club in New Jersey. The bill was named for one of Trump’s political critics, the ailing US Senator John McCain of Arizona, but he did not mention McCain’s name.

Trump said the bill “is the most significant investment in our military and our war-fighters in modern history.”

Some lawmakers wanted to use the bill to reinstate tough sanctions on ZTE to punish the company for illegally shipping products to Iran and North Korea, but the restrictions included in the final National Defence Authorisation Act, or NDAA, that passed Congress were weaker than earlier versions of the bill.

Trump has lifted an earlier ban on US companies selling to ZTE, allowing China’s second-largest telecommunications equipment maker to resume business and putting him at odds with both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

Leaders of US intelligence agencies have said they are concerned that ZTE, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and some other Chinese companies are beholden to the Chinese government or Community Party, raising the risk of espionage.

The White House opposed putting stronger measures against the companies in the bill, and the measures were softened before lawmakers held their final vote.

The NDAA does strengthen the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews proposed foreign investments to weigh whether they threaten national security. That measure was seen as targeting China.

Separately, the NDAA authorises spending US$7.6 billion for 77 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets, made by Lockheed Martin Corp .

Prior to the ceremony Trump watched an air assault demonstration by US troops at Fort Drum. — AFP