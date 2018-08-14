Former PKR Youth leader demands Azmin explain alleged plot against Anwar

The former Selangor PKR Youth secretary urged Datuk Seri Azmin Ali along with his alleged co-conspirators to clarify the matter. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali must respond to a federal lawmaker’s claim he is conspiring to prevent Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from becoming prime minister, said Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman

The former Selangor PKR Youth secretary said the allegation was grave and Azmin, who is economic affairs minister, along with his alleged co-conspirators should clarify the matter.

He added that Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid would not have made the claim openly if he did not have any basis to do so.

“He said there is a plan masterminded by [Azmin] and Tun Daim Zainuddin to block the transition plan agreed by Pakatan Harapan parties for Anwar to become the eighth prime minister.

“If the claim is true, Azmin and Daim must come forth and provide an explanation as the decision to elevate Anwar to be the eighth PM was made by consensus via the Pakatan Harapan presidential council,” he said in a statement.

He also highlighted the fact that PKR was the best represented party among the four PH allies.

Syed Badli Shah added that it was imperative to learn the truth about the allegation as it suggested a plan to destabilise PH that predates the general election.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad rejected yesterday the claim that there was a conspiracy to prevent Anwar from succeeding him.

Earlier yesterday, PPBM supreme council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan also told PKR leaders to rein in their subordinates who were attacking PPBM over Abdullah’s allegation, saying the party should keep its internal intrigues to itself.

PKR is currently undergoing an internal election, with the main contest being former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli’s challenge against incumbent Azmin for the deputy presidency.

The issue at hand traces back to a leaked audio recording purportedly of Anwar decrying Azmin as a lackey of Dr Mahathir.