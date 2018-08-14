Nike Women's Collections unveils debut launch, Nike City Ready

Nike City Ready is the debut launch from Nike Women's Collections. — Picture courtesy of Nike

NEW YORK, Aug 14 — The sportswear brand has unveiled Nike City Ready, a new collection from Nike Women which allows female athletes to train and run in style, or simply look good off-duty.

The all-female design team has created a collection that takes advantage of Nike's innovative technology for performance-ready pieces that are also aesthetically pleasing, with directional silhouettes and cuts tailored for the female figure.

“The Nike City Ready Motion Adapt Bra is a great example of our promise,” explains Maria Vu, Nike Women's Senior Creative Director. “Our challenge was how to take our incredible motion adapt technology, and make it beautiful and really push it through a transformative aesthetic lens without compromising the performance.”

The nine-piece collection of apparel and footwear includes bras, crews, pants and training shoes which can be mixed and matched depending on the activity.

Starting with the Nike City Ready Collection Motion Adapt Bra as the base layer will ensure support during a variety of workouts. With a sleek silhouette inspired by the curves of the female form, it can be worn alone or under the collection's other pieces.

Pair it with the Nike City Ready Collection Pant, which comes with an extra-long zipper for numerous styling options, or the Nike City Ready tights, designed with a moisture-wicking and sculpting fabric to accentuate and flatter the female body.

The oversized silhouette of the Nike City Ready Collection Fleece Crew has also been designed with the female form in mind, with body-flattering seaming, while the Nike City Ready Collection Crop Jacket, which has been inspired by a vintage ski jacket, can be worn as a lightweight and water-repellent top layer.

The Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo XX with its transparent upper adds a unique finishing design touch, as well as Nike's latest technology for improved energy return and speed.

For more information head to nike.com. — AFP-Relaxnews