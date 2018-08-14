ThinkPad P1 ― Lenovo's thinner-than-ever professional notebook

The ThinkPad P1 is Lenovo's thinnest and lightest mobile workstation yet, with a power supply 35 per cent smaller and lighter than its predecessors. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 14 ― Two new ThinkPads are on their way: one is a slim and sleek portable workstation, while the other focuses on packing a punch.

Lenovo has announced two new additions to their ThinkPad P series: the P1 and the P72.

The first, ThinkPad P1, is the brand's thinnest and lightest mobile workstation yet, with a power supply 35 per cent smaller and lighter than its predecessors.

The workstation also comes with a 15-inch high-resolution 4K screen, glass touchpad and signature black finish, all designed to provide a “high-end design”.

The second version, the 17-inch ThinkPad P72, is more of a desktop replacement, doubling in weight as well as RAM.

The ThinkPad P72 boasts 128GB DDR4 versus the P1's up to 64GB DDR4, and weighs 7.5 pounds (3.4kg) versus the P1's 3.8 pounds (1.7kg).

Under the hood, the ThinkPads are both powered by 8th Gen Intel Xeon and Core processors, but the P72 features Nvidia Quadro graphics of up to P5200 GPU and 16GB of Intel Optane, to further support its ability to truly replace a desktop.

Meanwhile the ThinkPad's P1's graphic cards of up to P2000, clock speeds of up to 4.6GHz and 4TB of storage are more than enough for professionals, according to the employees of Aston Martin.

In the Lenovo announcement, Neil Jarvis, Director of IT and Innovation at Aston Martin is quoted saying “...the ThinkPad P1 is the right fit for a variety of users across our company,” whether it's the creative team making use of the workstation's “professional graphics and stunning display,” or the executive team in search of something “ultra-thin and light”.

Both the ThinkPad P1 and P72 will be available at the end of August, starting at US$1,949 (RM7,988) and US$1,799, respectively. ― AFP-Relaxnews