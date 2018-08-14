Family thankful woman’s severed hand re-attached

The victim’s mother said the family was hoping for a speedy recovery for her 24-year-old daughter after the 15-hour operation. ― AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 14— The family members of a woman whose wrist was severed by her husband are thankful that the surgery to re-attach the victim’s left hand was successfully carried out at the Penang Hospital (HPP) on Sunday.

The victim’s mother, Basirah Begum M.Sharif, said the family was hoping for a speedy recovery for her 24-year-old daughter after the 15-hour operation.

“She is still in shock and traumatised, our family is continuously giving her words of encouragement to stay strong for her children. Alhamdulillah, our family is grateful that the surgery was successful and I hope her hand can function as usual again,” she said when met at HPP here yesterday.

A woman’s left wrist was left severed by her husband who was said to be jealous, in an incident at the third-floor parking area of the Bayu Nyaman apartment building in Bayan Lepas near here Sunday.

Southwest District Police chief Supt AA Anbalagan said the police received a report on the incident at around 12.55am and rushed to the scene before finding the 24-year-old woman in a state of distress.

Following the incident, a police team from the Criminal Investigation Division and the Southwest Police Headquarters Task Force launched an operation to locate the suspect before arresting the 39-year-old man in front of a surau at Jalan Maccalum here at 3am.

Basirah said apart from the left wrist, the victim also broke her right foot due to the cruel treatment of her husband during the incident.

She said the victim’s husband was a jealous person and he had long kept a grudge against the woman for continuing her nursing studies at a medical college in Kuala Lumpur.

The couple has two children, a boy and a girl, and they are currently undergoing a divorce process, with the son in the care of the suspect, and daughter living with the victim.

Penang State Health Director Datuk Dr Wan Mansor Hamzah said the victim was still under observation in the ward to determine if the hand can function properly.

Meanwhile, Anbalagan, when contacted by Bernama, said the suspect had been remanded until August 19 to assist with the investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code. — Bernama