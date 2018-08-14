Oil dips as US dollar rises, Turkish tumult elevates demand concern

A seagoing barge is loaded with crude oil from the Eagle Ford Shale formation at the newly expanded crude dock at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas April 10, 2014. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 14 — Oil dropped as economic turbulence in Turkey and the strengthening greenback heightened concerns about global oil demand.

Futures dipped 0.6 per cent in New York yesterday, paring some of its losses as the commodity tracked choppy movements in the US dollar during the session. Yet, the US currency maintained its advance, reducing the appeal of raw materials as an investment.

In Turkey, an economy that’s larger than the Netherlands or Taiwan, bonds and stocks dropped along with the lira as investor confidence plunged. Meanwhile, Opec raised production in July and stockpiles at the key Cushing, Oklahoma supply hub in the US are seen rising.

“It’s a strong dollar situation. That reverse correlation is putting pressure on the barrel for starters,” said Bob Yawger, director of futures division at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. “Perceptions about emerging-market demand are also going to be negative for the energy complex.”

The US benchmark crude has declined more than 2 per cent this month as international trade disputes threatened to deflate energy demand growth. Turkey’s central bank pledged to “take all necessary measures” to bolster the financial system, lowering the amount commercial lenders must park at the regulator and easing rules governing lira and foreign-currency liquidity.

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery slid 43 cents to settle at US$67.20 (RM274.25) a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 14 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for October settlement declined 20 cents to end the session at US$72.61 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, and traded at a US$6.04 premium to WTI for the same month.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose for a third straight session, advancing as much as 0.3 per cent yesterday.

Opec’s output averaged 32.32 million barrels a day in July, up 41,000 barrels a day from June, the cartel said in a report citing secondary source figures. The group also lifted forecasts for supply from rivals for the rest of the year.

At the same time, in the US, the Energy Information Administration sees output at major shale plays rising to 7.52 million barrels a day in September. Meanwhile, Cushing crude stockpiles are seen increasing 500,000 barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg forecast.

“Traders are just pulling the plug,” said Ashley Petersen, lead oil analyst at Stratas Advisors in New York. There were “a lot of fears about the Iran volumes coming off and U.S. supply, but none of those fears have played out.”

Other oil-market news

Gasoline futures fell 1.2 per cent to settle at US$2.0147 a gallon. The United States Oil Fund saw a third straight week of withdrawals, with investors removing US$1.81 million last week, data compiled by Bloomberg show. — Bloomberg