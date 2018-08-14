Teen Choice Awards 2018: The complete list of film and TV award winners

The cast of 'Riverdale' accept the Choice Drama TV Show at the Teen Choice 2018 in Inglewood, California, August 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

INGLEWOOD, Aug 14 — Yesterday, cinema and television glitterati convened in Los Angeles for the Teen Choice Awards 2018.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by actor and presenter Nick Cannon and actress Lele Pons, who took over from John Cena and Victoria Justice, the hosts of previous two Teen Choice events.

Winners were awarded traditional Teen Choice custom-made surf boards.

Choice Action Movie

Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr, Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actress

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

Black Panther

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Letitia Wright, Black Panther

Choice Fantasy Movie

Coco

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Anthony Gonzalez, Coco

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

Carrie Fisher, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Drama Movie

The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Zendaya, The Greatest Showman

Choice Comedy Movie

Love, Simon

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Anna Kendrick, Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Drama TV Show

Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actress

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Matthew Daddario, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Choice Action TV Show

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Choice Action TV Actress

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show

The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Choice Animated TV Show

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Choice Reality TV Show

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Choice Throwback TV Show

Friends

Choice Movie Villain

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Choice Breakout Movie Star

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Choice MovieShip

Zac Efron & Zendaya, The Greatest Showman

Choice TV Villain

Mark Consuelos, Riverdale

Choice Breakout TV Show

On My Block

Choice Breakout TV Star

Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale

Choice TVShip

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Choice Liplock

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Choice Hissy Fit

Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Choice Scene Stealer

Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale

Choice Summer Movie

Incredibles 2

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. — AFP-Relaxnews