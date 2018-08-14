Teen Choice Awards 2018: The complete list of film and TV award winners

INGLEWOOD, Aug 14 — Yesterday, cinema and television glitterati convened in Los Angeles for the Teen Choice Awards 2018.
This year’s ceremony was hosted by actor and presenter Nick Cannon and actress Lele Pons, who took over from John Cena and Victoria Justice, the hosts of previous two Teen Choice events.
Winners were awarded traditional Teen Choice custom-made surf boards.
Choice Action Movie
Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Action Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr, Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Action Movie Actress
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Sci-Fi Movie
Black Panther
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Letitia Wright, Black Panther
Choice Fantasy Movie
Coco
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
Anthony Gonzalez, Coco
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
Carrie Fisher, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Drama Movie
The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Zendaya, The Greatest Showman
Choice Comedy Movie
Love, Simon
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Anna Kendrick, Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Drama TV Show
Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Matthew Daddario, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Choice Action TV Show
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Choice Action TV Actress
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Choice Animated TV Show
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Choice Reality TV Show
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Choice Throwback TV Show
Friends
Choice Movie Villain
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Choice Breakout Movie Star
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Choice MovieShip
Zac Efron & Zendaya, The Greatest Showman
Choice TV Villain
Mark Consuelos, Riverdale
Choice Breakout TV Show
On My Block
Choice Breakout TV Star
Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale
Choice TVShip
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Choice Liplock
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Choice Hissy Fit
Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale
Choice Scene Stealer
Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale
Choice Summer Movie
Incredibles 2
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. — AFP-Relaxnews