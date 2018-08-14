Man kills son after claiming to hear voices

Police said the five-year-old victim had three stab wounds and injuries to his head and right wrist.—Picture courtesy of PDRM

PETALING JAYA, Aug 14 — A father brutally stabbed his five-year-old son to death after claiming to hear “voices” that instructed him to carry out the heinous crime.

The 35-year-old whom police said was a frequent ketum drinker stabbed his son three times in the shocking 5.45pm incident yesterday.

Subang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Azlin Sadari said the incident took place at their family home in Blok 11A Flat Puchong Permai.

“The father and the son were alone at home when the incident happened.

“The father had committed the murder after claiming to have heard voices,” he said in a statement last night.

Muhammad Azlin said initial investigations suggest the father had stabbed the son while he was sleeping.

“The victim had three stab wounds, injuries to his head and his right wrist.”

Muhammad Azlin said the suspect had one previous criminal record related to drugs and tested positive for methamphetamine.

He said when the police were first alerted to the incident, they were told the victim had fell to his death from the fourth floor of the flats.

“Only upon further investigations at the crime scene, we found out what actually had transpired.”

Muhammad Azlin said the suspect was arrested at the crime scene and police have classified the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The father will be remanded at the magistrates court in Petaling Jaya later today, while a post mortem is expected to be conducted at Hospital Serdang.