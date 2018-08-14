Izzy Bizu lands H&M fashion campaign

Izzy Bizu is the new face of H&M Divided Music's global campaign. — Picture courtesy of H&M

LONDON, Aug 14 — Izzy Bizu has been snapped up for H&M's hottest new campaign.

The British White Tiger singer has teamed up with the Swedish fast fashion giant to front the global campaign for its Divided Music fashion collection, featuring an exclusive version of her track Someone That Loves You, originally a collaboration with Honne.

“Not only does Izzy have a beautiful voice, but her personality is fun, feisty and down-to-earth, which makes her the ideal frontwoman for this H&M Divided Music collection,” said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M's design director, in a statement. “The preppy pieces have that flirty, feminine edge, which feels cheerful and most importantly, looks modern.”

“It was a pleasure to collaborate with H&M on this campaign with such a wonderful crew,” said Bizu. “I really love the collection and look forward to wearing it!”

The 11-piece capsule collection spans playful and flirty separates with a preppy twist, including a floral dress, striped jumpers, checked shirts and denim pieces, with a colour palette based on a trio of collegiate red, blue and white tones. The series will launch in selected stores and on hm.com in mid-August.

Rising star Bizu, who first made waves on the music scene with her 2016 debut album A Moment of Madness and supported Coldplay on tour last year, has recorded a special version of Someone That Loves You for the campaign's video. The updated version of the track will also feature a mystery guest artist.

The move is the latest big-name coup for Bizu, who was named the face of Cacharel's fragrance “Yes I Am” back in January. — AFP-Relaxnews