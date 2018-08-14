First look: Disney unveils Liu Yifei in full costume as real-life 'Mulan'

Disney has revealed the first photo of Liu Yifei in the upcoming live-action Mulan - @Disney on twitter.com. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — Disney has unleashed a teaser for its upcoming live-action Mulan movie — unveiling the first image of actress Liu Yifei in full gear as the feisty heroine.

The film — which is a live-action remake of the 1998 cartoon classic — has now officially started production, with the studio announcing the news in a Twitter post earlier yesterday.

Dressed in full “Mulan” gear and sporting a sword and a fiery gaze, Liu certainly seems set to play the titular character of the young Chinese maiden who sets off to war and eventually disguises herself as a male soldier in order to save her father from consciption.

Selected to play the iconic part from “nearly 1,000 candidates for the role across five continents”, Liu will soon star alongside a troupe of fellow cast members, including: Jet Li as the Emperor, Jason Scott Lee as the villain Bori Khan, Yoson

An as Mulan’s love interest Chen Honghui, Donnie Yen as mentor figure Commander Tung, and Xana Tang as the heroine’s sister. Also involved are actors Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, and Gong Li (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The remake of Mulan is set to bow in cinemas on March 27, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews