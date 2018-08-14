For cat whisperers: Get paid to cuddle cats on secluded Greek island

Cat lovers are being offered the chance to live on a cat sanctuary on a Greek island. — Image courtesy of Facebook/God's Little People Cat Rescue

LONDON, Aug 14 — Love cats, but humans not so much? Comfortable with the idea of living on a secluded Greek island in the company of 55 cats, Grecian sun and sea, and little else? A feline sanctuary on a small Greek island called Syros will pay you to cuddle cats all day while soaking in the sun.

The job offer was posted online recently by Joan Bowell who heads the Facebook page for God's Little People Cat Rescue, with a reassurance that the post is genuine and "not a joke."

The candidate would take over the cat sanctuary on the Greek island of Syros, in exchange for a free stay on the island and a modest salary.

A reading of the job description and candidate profile makes it hard not to conjure up images of a middle-aged cat lady.

“You'll no doubt thrive best if you are the type of person who appreciates nature and likes tranquility — and rest comfortably in your own company,” reads the Facebook posting.

“That said, you'll never feel lonely in the company of the cats and you'll be expected to live with a small handful of cats in your house.”

Also, millennial influencers looking for a good Instagram story need not apply.

“From experience the job is most suitable for someone 45+ years of age, who's responsible, reliable, honest, practically inclined — and really, with a heart of gold!”

The ideal candidate would also be a trained veterinarian nurse, as the position requires feeding and medicating cats.

Candidates should be comfortable handling feral cats and living in seclusion on a nature preserve that may be busy in summer, but is tranquil and quiet in winter.

Since posting the job offer, Bowell told The Telegraph that she's received about 3,000 applications, mostly from the US and the UK.

Bowell will make a decision by the end of the month.

For more information on how to apply, visit God's Little People Cat Rescue's page. — AFP-Relaxnews