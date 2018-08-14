Turkey's collapse sinks emerging markets on ‘Manic Monday’

A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey August 13, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 14 — Turkey’s market carnage rippled across emerging markets, sending both stocks and currencies to their lowest levels in a year.

The lira led losses among global peers after the nation’s first steps to bolster the financial system were seen by some analysts as insufficient to protect markets.

As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at the US, took higher rates off the table and said he wouldn’t accept an international bailout, traders pushed down Turkish assets in a selloff that spilled over to other developing countries.

The rand’s one-month implied volatility soared by the most since December 2015, while the Argentine peso touched 30 per US dollar.

“It’s another Manic Monday,” said Jordan Rochester, a currency strategist at Nomura International in London. “We go through the list of options they have to stop this: It involves rate hikes, getting the IMF involved and restoring market confidence in the lira. Unfortunately, all the components are going the other way.”

Fear that the Turkish meltdown will keep punishing emerging markets resurfaced Monday as traders also grappled with tensions between the US and major economies such as Russia and China.

Still, many analysts say there are few fundamental reasons to add the whole developing world to the same basket as several countries have done their homework. That means: While the stress in Turkey may continue, its correlation to the rest of the asset class may decline soon.

“EM has already seen a large selloff between April to July and negative developments in Turkey will eventually be seen (along with Argentina) as isolated given their exceptional external imbalances compared to most EM countries,” JPMorgan analysts including Luis Oganes and Jonny Goulden wrote in note to clients.

In fact, Argentina took emergency steps to stabilise its currency in the wake of an emerging-market rout caused by Turkey’s crisis, jacking up its already highest-in-the-world interest rate by 5 percentage points and outlining a plan to eliminate short-term notes.

Regardless of what happens to emerging-market currencies from here, most central banks aren’t likely to respond to the recent bout of weakness as inflation is low in most cases, according to Edward Glossop at Capital Economics in London.

“There are a handful of central banks that are more jittery – Mexico, South Africa and Indonesia,” the economist wrote.

“If we are right in thinking that currencies will stabilise over the next few weeks, policymakers in Mexico and South Africa should refrain from raising interest rates at their upcoming meetings. Indonesia is the exception. With its next meeting scheduled for Wednesday, there is little time for the recent bout of turmoil to subside.”

Turkey’s market turmoil didn’t just erase a July rebound in emerging-market stocks — it also made them the cheapest since early 2016, before a two-year, 60 percent rally. At 10.8, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index’s 12-month blended forward price-to-estimated earnings ratio is now also below where it was after a sell-off in the second quarter.

While some analysts say they are happy to nibble at stocks, they aren’t really diving in. Equities in developing markets will likely remain turbulent with little sign of stability to lure bargain hunters despite Monday’s selloff, according to UBS Asset Management.

“We see building value, but you have no visibility on when that value can be realised,” said Geoffrey Wong, head of global emerging markets and Asia Pacific equities at UBS Asset in Singapore. Investors can be forgiven for feeling wary, “given that we’ve got a 1-2-3-4-5-6 punch, not just a 1-2 punch.”

Highlights: MSCI Emerging Markets Index sank 1.8 per cent to 1,043.30. CBOE Emerging Markets ETF Volatility Index rose to a one-month high. MSCI EM Currency Index posts biggest four-day slide since Nov. 2016 Risk premium on EM sovereigns +2bps to 365bps: JPMorgan indexes. — Bloomberg