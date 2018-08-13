Iraq to respect dollar ban but not all US sanctions on Iran, says PM

Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said his country would not commit to following the US' Iran sanctions. — Reuters pic

BAGHDAD, Aug 13 — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said today his government was only committed to not using dollars in transactions with Iran, not to abiding with the full scope of US sanctions against the country.

“Our commitment in the Iran issue is to not use the dollar currency in transaction, not abiding by the US sanctions,” state television quoted him as telling a news conference.

His statement contradicted one he made last week when he said Iraq disagreed with the US sanctions on Iran but that it would abide by them to safeguard its own interests, triggering criticisms from Iran-allied Iraqi politicians and in the Islamic Republic. The US and Iran are both key allies of Iraq. — Reuters