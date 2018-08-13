Adamas says no positive results from pre-Asian games testing

Adamas director Datuk Dr Ramlan Abdul Aziz said none of the Malaysian athletes were tested positive in the pre-Asian Games doping tests thus far. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — None of the Malaysian athletes were tested positive in the pre-Asian Games doping test conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Doping Agency (Adamas) thus far.

Its director, Datuk Dr Ramlan Abdul Aziz said, with the testing concluding at the end of this week, “no adverse analytical finding” has been reported by the laboratory in New Delhi, India, where the samples were being tested.

Dr Ramlan said the out of competition testing were being conducted according to the departure dates of the athletes to Indonesia.

“We would like to test all the athletes, unfortunately, there are constraints with the testing laboratory as it simply cannot cope with the numbers involved within the stipulated time.

“This force us to test mostly athletes from sports that have a history of anti-doping rule violations (ADRV) in recent years especially those involving major banned substances such as anabolic steroids.

“Such an approach is consistent with the principle of ‘Smart Testing’ that emphasised on testing of athletes belonging to sports with doping background and have a higher risk of positive tests among them,” he told Bernama.

The former National Sports Institute chief executive officer also commended the close cooperation provided by Asian Games chef de mission (CDM), Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohamad Zabidi in the effort to achieve zero doping in the national contingent.

“There is always a risk of an adverse analytical finding when out of competition test is done however the contingent management’s wish to uncover any wrongdoing within the group must be applauded for transparency and integrity,” he said.

The zero doping policy is to curb dope cheats from participating in the regional Games, after Malaysia was shamed in the past few multi-sports championships.

In April, Gold Coast Commonwealth Games weightlifting bronze medallist Mohamad Fazrul Azrie Mohdad was found positive for stanozolol during a pre-games test, while national diver Wendy Ng Yan Yee was stripped of her 2017 SEA Games gold medal after she was confirmed using sibutramine.

In the 2014 Asian Games, wushu gold medallist Tai Cheau Xuen had her medal withdrawn after she was found positive for using sibutramine.

A total 426 athletes will be taking part in the 2018 Asian Games, scheduled from Aug 18 till Sept 2 in Jakarta and Palembang. — Bernama