Perak assembly chooses lawyer, PKR member as senators

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu (centre) congratulates Ismail Yusof (left) and Nga Hock Cheh after being elected as Perak Senators. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 13 — The Perak state legislative assembly nominated today a lawyer and a PKR member as senators.

Nga Hock Cheh (not related to Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming) and Ismail Yusof beat two other candidates to be nominated as senators representing Perak in the Upper House of Parliament for a three-year term starting today.

Nga and Ismail polled 31 votes each, defeating Umno candidate Datuk Samsuddin Abd Ghaffar and PAS candidate Mohd Ismi Md Taib who polled 28 votes each.

Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham congratulated the duo.

“Your appointment is a big trust from the assembly and I am confident both of you can fulfil the responsibilities,” he said.

Earlier when introducing Nga, state executive councillor Howard Lee (PH - Pasir Pinji) said the former was a lawyer who received his accreditation in 1976.

“He had served as legal advisers in various organisations,” said Lee when he proposed Nga, which was supported by fellow state executive councillor Wong May Ing (PH - Pantai Remis).

When proposing Ismail, state executive councillor Yunus Jamahri (PH - Kuala Kurau) said the former was a human resources management graduate from Hawaii.

“After graduation, the candidate was involved in the field of education and human resources for 28 years before joining politics,” said Yunus of Ismail’s candidacy which was supported by state executive councillor Tan Kar Hing (PH - Simpang Pulai).

Ismail is currently the PKR polls committee secretary.