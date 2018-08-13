Dr M wants to hike price of water to Singapore by 10 times

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he was considering raising the price of water sold to Singapore by more than 10 times to reflect the rising cost of living. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he was considering raising the price of water sold to Singapore by more than 10 times to reflect the rising cost of living.

Dr Mahathir told international newswire AP that Johor sold water to Melaka at 30 sen per 1,000 gallons — a rate he described as “charitable” as it was a domestic deal — compared to a decades-old treaty between Malaysia and Singapore in which Malaysia sells water to its southern neighbour at 3 sen per thousand gallons and purchases treated water at 50 sen per thousand gallons.

“To a foreign country, we need to get more than that,” Dr Mahathir was quoted saying.

The prime minister also repeated assertions that Malaysia could not afford the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

“If the price is brought down within our means, then maybe we’ll go ahead,” he told AP.

Dr Mahathir reportedly said it was preferable to improve existing train lines.