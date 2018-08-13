Families of scalded pupils can take legal action, says Perak state exco

Perak’s Education, Technology, Science, Environment and Information Committee Chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari said the families of the four Year Two students who were scalded during a practical science session at school in Sitiawan, have the right to take legal action. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 13 — The families of the four Year Two students who were scalded during a practical science session at school in Sitiawan, have the right to take legal action.

The state’s Education, Technology, Science, Environment and Information Committee Chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari said every citizen had the right to do so without being influenced by any party.

He was referring to the students from Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Maha Ganesa Viddysalai who were scalded by hot water during the session in class.

Dr Abdul Aziz, who is also Tebing Tinggi State Assemblyman, said the state government was concerned about the fate of the four pupils and would not stop the families if they wanted to take the matter to court.

“The state government agrees that every citizen has a right and we believe in the rule of law and the independence of the courts, and if their rights are decided by the court, we will not deny them.

“We do not want to influence school authorities or the parents. I am just concerned about the trauma experienced by the teacher,” he said at a press conference outside the Second Meeting of the 14th Perak State Legislative Assembly which is currently in session.

In the incident at about 10.30am on Wednesday, four students including three boys were treated at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here. One of them was scalded on the front side of his body including his genital area while the other two from the abdomen and below. — Bernama