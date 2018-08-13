Pahang Mufti: Don’t try to understand LGBT, use the law against them

Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman said as an Islamic nation, Malaysia should prevent and curb LGBT from becoming an epidemic in society as they violated Islamic law. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Aug 13 — No discussion or compromise should be given to the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) in the country because they clearly oppose the law of God and human nature.

Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman said as an Islamic nation, Malaysia should prevent and curb LGBT from becoming an epidemic in society as they violated Islamic law.

“This group is cursed by God and those who support the wrongdoings are equally sinning... why do we want to accept and be with them. There is no issue of compromise to allow the LGBT’s behaviours and actions which are clearly destructive to themselves, religion and society.

“We have to oppose them... but wisely, if we have the power to prevent (the minister, the government) it is easier to do it through law enforcement... not endeavour to understand them instead,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

He said this when asked to comment on the meeting of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa with transgender activists a few days ago.

Meanwhile, in Seremban, the Negri Sembilan Umno Wanita movement today called on the government to reject any LGBT’s claims in the country as they contradicted Islam.

Its chief Lattefah Aliyaru Kunju said the baseless demands of the group should be blocked and stopped as they were also opposed to the values of a normal human life.

“The right they claim is a beginning for the group to gain space in society and perhaps in the future, they will ask for more and may also request that a law be drafted specifically for them.

“This should be contained from now on so that this problem will not affect the lives of future generations,” she told a media conference here today.

She said the stand of the movement was also to reject any LGBT claims that were against Islam. — Bernama