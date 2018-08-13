Select committee formed to discuss new Perak assembly building

The Perak state legislative assembly has set up a special select committee chaired by Perak state assembly speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham (pic) to study the possibility of moving to a separate building. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 13 — The Perak state legislative assembly has set up a special select committee to study the possibility of moving to a separate building.

The select committee will be chaired by Perak state assembly speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham and consist of six state assemblymen.

The members include Maslin Sham Razman (BN-Bukit Chandan), Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Nordin (BN-Kampung Gajah), Nga Kor Ming (PH-Aulong), Jenny Choy Tsi Jen (PH-Canning), Chaw Kam Foon (PH-Menglembu) and Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi (Independent-Tualang Sekah).

Meanwhile, the assembly also voted to set up a Public Accounts Committee, which will be chaired by Leong Cheok Keng (PH-Malim Nawar).

The motion to set up the debate stirred up some emotion in the august House, when state Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad (BN-Kota Tampan) took issue with Terence Naidu’s suggestion for Leong to chair the committee.

Saarani questioned why Pakatan Harapan did not appoint an Opposition member to lead the committee, similar to Dewan Rakyat’s practice.

However, Ngeh explained that this was done to ensure that the committee would investigate any possible wrongdoings during the previous administration.

“There may be a need to investigate issues during the previous administration. If the PAC chairman is from the Opposition, it is possible this may not be investigated.

Eventually, the motion was passed. The PAC comprises Chong Zhemin (PH-Keranji) as the deputy chairman, Datuk Aznel Ibrahim (BN-Pengkalan Hulu), Datuk Khusairi Abdul Talib (BN-Slim), Yahaya Mat Nor (PH-Pasir Panjang) and Ng Shy Ching (PH-Teja), and Razman Zakaria (PAS-Gunung Semanggol) as members.

The state assembly also voted to set up a rights and privileges committee and a standing orders committee, both chaired by Ngeh.