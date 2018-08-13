MBSA: Ice factory had no licence to store hazardous materials

SHAH ALAM, Aug 13 — An inspection by the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) at the ice factory in Section 36 here, where ammonia gas had leaked earlier today found that the premises had a license to carry out ice processing activities, but was not permitted to store hazardous materials.

MBSA in a statement said it had ordered the plant to temporarily stop operations to facilitate personnel from the fire and rescue department to neutralise the ammonia levels in the area.

“Fire and rescue personnel are on-site to carry out rescue work and are working to ensure that the plant and its surrounding areas are not contaminated with the gas.

“At the same time, the MBSA’s quick response team is also on-site to assist firemen and the police to monitor the situation in the area,” the statement said.

In the incident at 5.12am, two factory workers were killed while 18 others were injured after inhaling ammonia gas leaked at the premises.

Meanwhile, Selangor Health Director Datuk Dr Khalid Ibrahim in a statement said that the confirmed number of factory workers exposed to the ammonia gas was 27 people including the two who were killed.

Of the total, he said, 10 were incubated, nine were placed under hospital monitoring and six were allowed to go home and were taught the signs of ammonia gas poisoning.

“The effects of ammonia gas poisoning can be divided into three different levels, namely mild, moderate and severe. Signs of poisoning are headaches, coughs, nose and eye irritation, and drooling of saliva... it also causes irritation and burns on exposed skin,” he said, urging those who may be affected to seek immediate medical attention.

Earlier today, residents of Pangsapuri Seri Era located 250m from the ice factory had called on the government to relocate the plant to another area.

The apartment’s resident committee chairman R. Ramasami said a similar incident had also occurred at the plant two years ago.

“The factory is very close to a residential and school area, and I am afraid that there will be more leakages (in the future) the lives of residents and school students will be at stake, so I hope the authorities will transfer the plant to a safer place,” he said when met by reporters. — Bernama