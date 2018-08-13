Giving permanent titles to new villages against Constitution, Perak MB claims

Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks at the Perak State Assembly August 13, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 13 — Bestowing permanent titles to new villages would be against the Federal Constitution, Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today amid confusion over Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto pledge to do so.

Speaking when giving his winding up speech during the State Assembly here today, Ahmad Faizal said the National Land Council (NLC) had on January 8, 1988 decided that leasehold for new villages would be increased to 60 years from 30 years.

“The council had on April 25, 1997 decided that leasehold for new villages must be at least 60 years but less than 99 years,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal noted that according to the Land and Mines director-general, decisions made by the NLC under Article 91(5) Federal Constitution was part of a legal operative that binds the Federal and state government.

“If any state governments went against the NLC’s decision is deemed to have not followed the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal, however, said the matter would be referred to the NLC for deliberation since the state and Federal Government are on the same page.

The assembly adjourned sine die after sitting for five days.

Recently, Malay Mail quoted Perak state executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari as saying that there was confusion now whether the state could give out permanent titles.

Abdul Aziz noted that the announcement by Ahmad Faizal that the state would not give permanent land titles but would instead give 99-year titles made it look like Pakatan Harapan (PH) had backpedalled on its promise in its 14th general election manifesto.

He had suggested that the state refer the matter to the NLC, which is chaired by the prime minister, to clear the air.