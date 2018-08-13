Markets rattled as Turkish lira dives to record lows

Investors are now fretting over potential economic contagion with the Turkish lira. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, Aug 13 — The crisis has been sparked by a series of issues including a faltering economy—the central bank has defied market calls for rate hikes—and tensions with the United States, which has hit Turkey with sanctions over its detention of an American pastor.

Investors are now fretting over potential economic contagion.

In its first statement since what was dubbed “Black Friday” in Turkey, the nation’s central bank said today that it was ready to take “all necessary measures” to ensure financial stability, promising to provide banks with “all the liquidity” they need.

The bank also revised reserve requirement ratios for banks, in a move also aimed at staving off any liquidity issues.

But to the dismay of markets, the statement gave no clear promise of rate hikes, which is what most economists say is needed.

Bayer stock plunges

In Europe on Monday, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 per cent in midday deals and the Paris CAC 40 declined 0.4 per cent.

Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index shed 0.6 perc ent, with top faller Bayer slumping almost 12 per cent.

Investors fled shares in German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant, fearing a massive damages ruling against one of newly-acquired US firm Monsanto’s flagship products could signal a wave of costly lawsuits.

A California jury on Friday awarded dying groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson damages of almost $290 million, saying Monsanto should have warned buyers that its flagship Roundup weedkiller could cause cancer.

While observers have predicted thousands of other suits could follow, Bayer said the jury’s findings went against scientific evidence and that other courts might “arrive at different conclusions”. — AFP