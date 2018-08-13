‘Hantu Kak Limah’ collects more than RM9m in just four days at the box office

Delimawati stars as Kak Limah in the comedy-horror blockbuster. — Picture via Instagram/Astro Shaw

PETALING JAYA, Aug 13 — Comedy-horror film Hantu Kak Limah has collected more than RM9 million at the box office just four days after its release in cinemas nationwide, its producers announced today.

The movie, which premiered last Thursday, broke the record as the highest ever four-day gross for a Malaysian film.

Previously, Hantu Kak Limah made history when it received an impressive box office collection of over RM650,000 during its August 8 sneak preview and raked in RM1.8 million on opening day.

Due to its popularity, the number of cinemas showing the film has increased to 137 cinemas across Malaysia and neighbouring Brunei, while fans in Singapore will be able to catch the movie from Thursday onwards.

The highly-anticipated film is an extension of the Zombie Kampung Pisang film franchise and is the third film in the Hantu Kak Limah trilogy which includes Hantu Kak Limah Balik Rumah (2010) and Husin, Mon dan Jin Pakai Toncit (2013).

Executive producers Datuk Khairul Anwar Salleh, Gayathri Su-lin and TP Lim said in a joint statement they would like to extend their gratitude to audiences, media partners and cinema operators for supporting the film.

The Astro Shaw and Infinitus Gold production is directed by Mamat Khalid and stars Datuk Awie, Delimawati, Zul Ariffin, Uqasha Senrose, Ropie, Mus May, Sharwani, TJ Isa, Jue Aziz, Erra Fazira and Datuk Seri Vida.