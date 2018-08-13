Show proof I want to block Anwar, Dr M tells PKR detractors

Mahathir shot down claims that he and Tun Daim Zainuddin planned to obstruct Anwar should Rafizi Ramli fail to win the deputy presidency in PKR’s upcoming polls. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 13 — Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has asked detractors to show proof that he plans to block Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from taking over as prime minister.

The prime minister said he had little interest in PKR affairs and shot down claims that he and Tun Daim Zainuddin were to obstruct Anwar should Rafizi Ramli fail to win the deputy presidency in the party’s upcoming polls.

“The accuser should show proof,” he told a press conference here when asked to comment on news reports about the allegation.

“I am not interested and stay away from interfering in the affairs of other parties,” he added.

Recently, Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid reportedly alleged that Anwar would face hurdles to replace Dr Mahathir if Rafizi Ramli fails to unseat Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as PKR deputy president in the party election.

Abdullah Sani reportedly claimed that Daim, who heads the quasi official Council of Eminent Persons, had a role in the so-called conspiracy to prevent Anwar from becoming prime minister.

The allegation came amid rumours of a brewing discord between Anwar and Dr Mahathir, with the latter said to harbour distrust against the former and prefer Azmin to take his stead instead.

The speculation was reinforced by a leaked audio recording purportedly of Anwar lambasting the PKR deputy president as a Mahathir “lackey”.

The leaders have denied they were the persons implicated in the audio recording.