Guan Eng says skipping China to ensure SST Bill passage

Lim demanded that the Opposition in the Lower House honour democratic principles by not attempting to sabotage any Bills which will be sent to the Dewan Negara for approval. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today that he was not joining the prime minister’s trip to China on Friday to ensure that Parliament passed the Sales and Services Tax (SST) bill.

He said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad understood his need to remain in the country to see that SST and other Bills are passed, as Barisan Nasional (BN) maintains control of the Senate.

“If the Opposition can guarantee it will not interfere in the Dewan Negara when the Bill heads there, then I can go to China,” Lim said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Lim also answered Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s rhetorical question earlier today, when the Umno lawmaker implied that Lim was excluded from the trip because he had been prohibited from entering China.

Annuar added this could be the case as Lim may have offended Beijing due to raids conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on China-linked companies involved in mega projects, including the East Coast Rail Line.

“I regret that he made such baseless accusations, as I have never ordered the MACC to conduct such raids since it is free to investigate and take action against any cases they deem to have basis,” Lim said, added that his supposed prohibition from entering China was also baseless.

He also demanded that the Opposition in the Lower House honour democratic principles by not attempting to sabotage any Bills which will be sent to the Dewan Negara for approval.

“The Opposition must respect the mandate given to the PH government by the rakyat in the 14th general election by not sabotaging its economic policies.

“If the SST and other Bills are not approved, then our national revenue will be disrupted and the country may face a deficit. This should not be allowed to happen,” Lim said.