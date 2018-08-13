Tsitsipas breaks into top 20 after Toronto epic

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns a ball to Rafael Nadal (not pictured) during the championship in the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre, Toronto August 12, 2018. — Picture by John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

PARIS, Aug 13 — Greek 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas broke into the world top 20 today following his giant-killing run at the Toronto Masters.

The beaten finalist who lost out to world number one Rafael Nadal yesterday vaulted into 15th place a day after his 20th birthday.

Tsitsipas, ranked 159th in the world one year ago, reached the final after eliminating four seeds along the way — Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Kevin Anderson.

Latest ATP world rankings:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 10220 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 6480

3. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 5410 (+1)

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4845 (-1)

5. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4700

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4535

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4085

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3665

9. John Isner (USA) 3570

10. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3445

11. David Goffin (BEL) 3085

12. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2380

13. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2290

14. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2145

15. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2089 (+12)

16. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1950

17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1870 (+1)

18. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1855 (-1)

19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1820 (-4)

20. Jack Sock (USA) 1815 (-1) — AFP