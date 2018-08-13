‘LGBT should be treated, not embraced’ pushes a questionable narrative — M. Tan

AUGUST 13 — There have been a lot of mind-boggling or questionable statements about LGBT people lately. I write this in response to Gerakan Pembela UMMAH’s opinion that “LGBT should be treated, not embraced”, as this author opines that the narrative they push is suspect and concerning.

They say that when it comes to LGBT therapy, there is “a host of anecdotal testimony” that it works. If this is a reference to conversion therapy, then I must say that I’m truly surprised as all the anecdotes I’ve read suggest otherwise. A quick bit of googling reveals many stories saying that not only is it ineffective, it is inhumane. The Independent (2018) wrote that such therapy “has been largely discredited since the turn of the millennium due to the weight of academic research disproving the effectiveness of electroshock treatment and masturbatory reconditioning, which can often amount to little more than torture.” If they were referring to some other sort of therapy, then I very curious as to what it is.

The coalition also postulated that acceptance of homosexuality brings no good to the LGBT community, because LGBT people in the US still experience high suicide rates despite same-sex marriage being legal there. Perhaps they should consider the fact that the legalisation of same-sex marriage by the US government does not mean that all of its citizens — many of whom are conservatives — accept LGBT. The baker in Colorado who refused to bake a cake for a gay couple is an example, and it is not impossible to imagine discrimination and bullying being a contributing factor to the suicide rate.

They also say that “indeed, incidence of mental illness in the homosexual community is dramatically higher than in the rest of the population”. After reading articles on sites like the Independent and the Guardian as well a brochure from the Shaw Mind Foundation, it does seem to be the case. However, what I found was that these mental illnesses or problems come in the form of depression and the like, a result of, in short, homophobia. Based on this, it would seem that it is the attitude of those like the members of Gerakan Pembela UMMAH that contribute to their mental illness, not their sexuality.

I understand how LGBT can be tricky for people to accept. While most LGBT folk seem to push for true acceptance, with how our country currently is I think they should consider even mere tolerance a major victory, as unpopular as that opinion might be. I’m not sure how tolerant their detractors consider themselves to be, but they should certainly be much more mindful of their words and actions. Unfortunately, I doubt that that’s possible, but one can hope.

