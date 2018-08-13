Najib files appeal against gag order dismissal

Last Friday, Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali dismissed Najib's application for a gag order after finding his application to be unsustainable. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Lawyers of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today filed an appeal against a High Court refusal to issue an order restraining the media and public from publishing statements on the merits of his case pending its disposal.

Najib's lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, when contacted, said a notice of appeal was filed this afternoon and a copy of it had been served on the Attorney-General's Chambers as well.

The appeal will be heard at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya.

Last Friday, Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali dismissed Najib's application for a gag order after finding his application to be unsustainable.

Najib, 65, is facing seven criminal charges over funds belonging to SRC International totalling RM42 million, namely three CBT charges, one charge of abuse of power and three charges of money laundering. He claimed trial to all the charges and was released on RM1 million bail with two sureties.

The High Court has fixed Oct 4 for case management and set 33 days from Feb 12 next year for the trial. — Bernama