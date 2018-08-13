PM: We’ll have Jho Low’s jet once ‘it can fly’

Mahathir (centre) did not provide a specific timeframe as to when the jet would be ready to return to Malaysia. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 13 — Putrajaya will need to service the private jet belonging to billionaire Low Taek Jho before having it flown back to Malaysia, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He said the jet, suspected to have been bought using stolen money from troubled fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd, has remain grounded for some time.

However, no specific timeframe was given as to when the jet would be ready to return to Malaysia.

“We will fly it back once it can fly,” Dr Mahathir told a press conference here.

“Right now the jet has not flown and has been on the ground for some time so we need to check and service it to make sure it can fly.”

