Watch these teens try to guess music from the 90’s (VIDEO)

YouTube channel React challenged a group of teens to guess popular songs from the 90s.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 13 — Popular YouTube channel React return with another dose of “can you guess” videos and this time they challenge a group of teens to guess popular songs from the 90s.

The channel, which boasts quite a large following, often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything from movies to songs and more.

Some of the songs the teens listened to included Hold On by Wilson Phillips, Insane in the Brain by Cypress Hill, Bailamos by Enrique Iglesias and more.

Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify correctly.