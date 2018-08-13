PM: Govt working on placing MACC, Audit Dept under Parliament

Mahathir said both agencies are to be directly managed by a bipartisan Parliamentary Select Committee as part of efforts to decentralise the prime minister’s power and prevent abuse. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 13 — Putrajaya will transfer all powers to oversee the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Audit Department from the Prime Minister’s Office to Parliament, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced today.

The prime minister said both agencies are to be directly managed by a bipartisan Parliamentary Select Committee as part of efforts to decentralise the prime minister’s power and prevent abuse.

The decision was reached by the Special Cabinet Committee formed to tackle graft, which held its third meeting here today.

“We have decided to reduce the powers of the prime minister and increase the Parliament’s instead so that all [MACC and Audit Department’s] activities are monitored by the Parliament,” Dr Mahathir told a press conference here.

“That means now the PM has no power to appoint, sack or demote anyone for example.

“Any wrongdoing [involving staff from both agencies] will be scrutinised by a Select Committee this is important because now there can be no interference,” he added.

The power transfer, however, will require amendments to existing laws, which Dr Mahathir said may cause delays to implement the reforms.

