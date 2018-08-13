Aberdeen seal loan deal for Man United’s Wilson

Manchester United's James Wilson (left) is congratulated by teammate Robin Van Persie as he is substituted during their EPL match at Old Trafford in Manchester, May 6, 2014. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 13 — Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen have secured the services of Manchester United striker James Wilson on a season-long loan, both clubs confirmed today.

Wilson, 22, has scored four goals in 20 appearances for United, but has spent the past couple of seasons on loan at Brighton, Derby and Sheffield United.

“I am absolutely delighted to secure James on a season long loan as he is a player I feel will very quickly become an important member of the squad for us,” said Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

“He is a real quality player, who I think will suit the way we play, and, having spoken to him, I think he sees this move as a real opportunity for him.

“There were other clubs interested in taking James but he feels this is the right place for him to continue his development.”

McInnes has been in the market for a striker since top scorer for the past four seasons, Adam Rooney, moved from Pittodrie to Salford City last month and has taken advantage of the fact the Scottish transfer window doesn’t close until August 31.

The window for Premier League clubs closed last week.

Despite being knocked out of the Europa League by Burnley, Aberdeen have made a positive start to the new season.

McInnes’s men struck late to hold Steven Gerrard’s Rangers 1-1 on the opening weekend of the season and won 1-0 away at Dundee on Saturday. — AFP