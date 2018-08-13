Low adoption of Industrialised Building System due to cost, says deputy housing minister

Raja Kamarul said the high cost of the IBS is among the main reasons why developers have avoided adopting the technology. — Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The use of the Industrialised Building System (IBS) in the construction industry is still low, according to the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

Deputy Minister Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad said the high cost of the IBS is among the main reasons why developers have avoided adopting the technology.

“IBS needs high volume or demand to make it more economically viable to the developers.

“At the moment the demand for the technology is still low and the technology usage is very limited. Not to mention the cost of using IBS is also very high, which turns off many developers to the technology,’’ he said at the Kuala Lumpur Architecture Festival 2018 held at the Damansara City Mall here today.

IBS is a technique of construction where components are manufactured in a controlled environment, either on- or off-site, placed and assembled into construction works.

The technology is reported to be more efficient and cost effective.

Citing Singapore, Raja Kamarul commended the construction sector there for having fully adopted the IBS system.

Raja Kamarul said that the ministry is looking at including implementation of IBS in the National Housing Policy (NHP) revision which is due this September.

The NHP revision will focus on improving house owners’ quality of life, delivery system enhancements, and a focus on affordable housing.

Earlier this year, Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin Ali revealed that Malaysia is still 20 years behind the adoption of IBS due to technical issues such as construction joints, standardisation of component size, and economies of scale.