Jordan minister says militants who attacked police support Islamic State

Security forces are seen near a damaged building one day after the security incident, at the city of Al Salt, Jordan August 11, 2018. — Reuters pic

AMMAN, Aug 13 — Jordan’s interior minister said today militants behind an attack on police supported Islamic State, and investigations had revealed plans for more attacks on security and civilian targets.

Jordanian police said last week a homemade explosive device planted near a police van killed a policeman and injured six others.

Interior Minister Sameer al-Mobaideen said the militants did not belong to a group but subscribed to Islamic State ideology. “The investigations are secret and ongoing,” he told a news conference. — Reuters