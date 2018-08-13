Sabah poultry grinds to a halt after countries halt imports over bird flu outbreak

Wong said the virus is believed to have originated from imported chickens used in illegal cock-fighting games. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 13 — Sabah’s poultry exports have ground to a halt after a bird flu outbreak earlier this month.

State Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Junz Wong said importing countries have dropped all orders after bird flu was detected in Tuaran on August 3.

“Countries like Brunei, who is a big market for chicken feed, has stopped importing our products,” he told a news conference here today.

When asked, Wong said the state does not have an estimate of losses incurred.

The virus was first detected in Kampung Kauluan on August 3, followed by Kampung Tambilung several days ago.

Wong said the virus is believed to have originated from imported chickens used in illegal cock-fighting games.

Tens of thousands of poultry in Tuaran from two farms have since been disposed of. Foh Lim Agriculture farm and Eng Peng culled 29,990 chickens on August 7; the former also threw away 3,500 eggs.

“As of yesterday, another 1,150 chicken, geese, ducks and birds and eggs from five villages in Kampung Tambalung, Kampung Dang Sangai, Kampung Bukit Giling, Kampung Telibong and Kampung Kauluan have been destroyed,” Wong said.

He added that villagers rearing in the three affected areas will be offered compensation following the culling exercise.

“Villagers usually rear poultry for their own consumption, and the culling have caused them losses,” he said.