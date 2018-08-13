Singapore still building roads so Penang needs more too, says CM

Chow admitted that the state faces a fierce campaign against the PTMP, especially its highway components, with calls by groups for the state to focus its efforts on providing public transportation. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 13 — Penang will still need more highways even with an efficient public transport system just like in Singapore, said Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang Chief Minister said the neighbouring country has one of the most efficient public transport systems in the world.

He was responding to a question regarding the state’s proposed Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) in a brief dialogue session with a delegation from the Society of Modern Management Singapore.

“There is this ongoing debate on why we should build more roads so I will use Singapore as a model to reply, Singapore has one of the best public transport systems in the world and it is still building a lot of roads,” he said.

He pointed out that even with a 40 per cent model share in public transport usage, there is still 60 per cent using the road.

“In any city in the world, there is no 100 per cent model share on public transport, there will always be people who opt for private vehicles,” he said.

He admitted that the state faces a fierce campaign against the PTMP, especially its highway components, with calls by groups for the state to focus its efforts on providing public transportation.

“We can only point out that in many other cities with good public transport systems, the cities continue to build roads,” he said.

As for the mode of funding for the estimated RM46 billion PTMP, Chow said Penang may have aligned with the Pakatan Harapan federal government, but that doesn’t mean the federal government will be pumping money into the state.

“Our finance minister is still trying to find out what is wrong with the country’s financial situation so Penang will have to think of ways to get its own funds,” he said.

He said the only option is for Penang to self-fund the PTMP through land reclamation.

“Singapore has enlarged itself through reclamation and I am sure Singapore faced the same environmental issues and the impact,” he said.

Chow said the state is now awaiting federal government approvals for the various components of the PTMP, which includes a light rail transit (LRT), Penang South Reclamation and the Pan Island Link 1 project.

He hoped to get approvals from Putrajaya by the end of the year so that the state can implement it next year or the year after that.

“If the federal government doesn’t approve then they have to answer to the people what are the alternatives and what they want us to do,” he said.

Chow said for now, the state will continue to pursue the PTMP and not abandon it.