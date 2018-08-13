Anti-LGBT ‘doctor’ has right to free speech too, says Syed Saddiq

Syed Saddiq said everyone has the right to express his or her opinions. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today defended the right of a purported doctor to criticise the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community without facing disciplinary action.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) lawmaker said he was informed that no disciplinary action has been taken against Nur Ilyani Mohamed Nawawi over her open letter that insinuated blood from LGBT donors was suspect.

“If there is any action against the medical officer, I will voice out and stand against it,” news portal Malaysiakini quoted Syed Saddiq as telling reporters after meeting the Malaysian Youth Council leadership here.

“She has her right to air her views and that is a personal view. If we take action against her, it would mean that we are restricting her voice and view.”

Syed Saddiq reportedly said everyone has the right to express their opinions.

Nur Ilyani, who touted herself a doctor, wrote an open letter addressed to Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) patron Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir last week, claiming that blood from LGBT donors was tainted with HIV and other transmissible diseases.

Nur Ilyani’s post was later deleted by Facebook for violating community guidelines, but not before it triggered a heated discussion over the issue.

Several doctors immediately condemned the Facebook post, clarifying that all blood donations undergo testing regardless of their origins and that the medical industry does not discriminate against any community.

The Health Ministry has issued a statement saying that it did not discriminate against the LGBT community in providing health care.