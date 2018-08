The Hang Seng Index tumpled 1.52 per cent on Turkey news. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 13 — Hong Kong stocks took a beating today as world markets were routed by fears that the financial crisis that has gripped Turkey could spill over into the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.52 per cent, or 430.05 points, to 27,936.57.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.34 per cent, or 9.44 points, to 2,785.87 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, rose 0.31 per cent, or 4.75 points, to 1,520.71. — AFP