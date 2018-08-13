Flooded with foreign workers, Penang to build two more dorms in Batu Kawan

Jagdeep said the dormitories for the migrant workers are needed to prevent them from flooding public housing schemes. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 13 — Two more dormitories will be built in Batu Kawan to accommodate the rising number of foreign workers in Penang, state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said today even as construction is underway for five dormitories there.

The local government, housing development and town and country planning committee chairman said the dormitories for the migrant workers are needed to prevent them from flooding public housing schemes.

“We are going to open a request for proposal for two more foreign workers’ dormitories in Batu Kawan soon,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

He said the state government has already earmarked two plots of land about 4.05ha in Batu Kawan for this purpose.

Jagdeep said there are 93,000 foreign workers in Penang.

“I was told that there are about 200,000 workers, including illegal workers, in the state so the state drew up guidelines in 2015 to invite interested operators to build foreign workers dormitories,” he said.

Since then, Jagdeep said five plots of lands were tendered out in Batu Maung on the island and the others in Juru and Bukit Minyak on the mainland half of the state.

“One of the dormitories in Bukit Minyak is expected to be completed soon and to obtain Certificate of Completion and Compliance in October,” he said.

Each dormitory will be able to house about 5,000 workers so with five dormitories, it will provide housing for about 25,000 foreign workers.

Jagdeep said the dormitories must comply with the state’s strict guidelines to ensure that the welfare and well-being of the foreign workers are taken care of.

“The dormitories will be built in accordance with international standards and two of them are being built by a well established Singaporean company,” he added.