Explain PKR MP’s claims of anti-Anwar conspiracy, Annuar tells Pakatan

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa urged Pakatan Harapan (PH) today to clarify a PKR lawmaker’s claims of a conspiracy to prevent Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from becoming prime minister.

The Ketereh MP said such allegations were serious as it involved the government leadership and it would also affect political stability.

“There is a question of conspiracy and interference of PPBM (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) in PKR matters and what is scarier, the allegation involves Tun Daim Zainuddin,” he told reporters at the parliament lobby here today.

Annuar was commenting on reports that quoted Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid as saying that Anwar would face problems taking over from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad if Rafizi Ramli failed to unseat Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as PKR deputy president in the party election.

Abdullah Sani reportedly claimed that Tun Daim Zainuddin, who heads the quasi official Council of Eminent Persons, had a role in the so-called conspiracy to prevent Anwar from becoming prime minister.

Annuar told the PH government to explain Abdullah Sani’s remarks.

“If they want to deny what action would they take on Kapar? This is not a small matter. Everyone is talking about it and a PKR person who is also a backbencher said it himself,” said Annuar.

Annuar said all the names indicated in the “ploy” alleged by Abdullah were MPs as well as members of the government including the prime minister.

“We definitely don’t want to see one person controlling everything. I am sure there is a basic decorum in the party at least,” he said.