Johor to get new water company, MB says

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 13 — The Johor government is planning to establish a new water utility company to regulate tariffs that won’t burden its people, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said today.

He claimed the proposal for a new company was better than the Opposition’s suggestion to purchase the shares of the state’s current water company SAJ Ranhill Sdn Bhd.

He said the state government has a 20 per cent stake in SAJ Ranhill, but as of present there was no profit made.

“SAJ Ranhill shares have depreciated. So, who wants to buy company that does not make a profit?

“In addition to that, the company is owned by another larger company and if they do not offer to sell, how can we buy?” Osman replied in the state assembly here to Barisan Nasional’s Rengit assemblyman Ayub Jamil who asked if the state government planned to buy SAJ Ranhill shares in order to ensure that the people could enjoy lower water tariffs.

Osman said he was saddened to see that the current water tariff in Johor was among the highest compared to other states.

“So, as a way out of the situation, we propose to start a new water utility company for Johor.

“Why do we need to buy such a company since we have the skills and capabilities to start a new company?” he asked.

Ranhill Holdings Bhd’s 80 per cent unit SAJ Ranhill’s licence as the exclusive water services operator in Johor was recently renewed late last year until December 31 2020.

Since 1999, SAJ Ranhill has been the sole provider of water supply services in Johor. It was initially under a 30-year Build-Operate-Transfer concession.