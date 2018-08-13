Johor MB reports RM68m surplus in state finances

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian says the figure was based on a total revenue received against expenditure ending June 30. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 13 — Johor’s finances are well in the black with a surplus of RM68.21 million, while the total reserves amounted to RM2.585 billion for the first six months of this year.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the figure was based on a total revenue of RM707.45 million received against a expenditure of RM639.24 million ending June 30.

The data was disclosed in response to Barisan Nasional’s Rengit assemblyman Ayub Jamil who asked for on the state's financial status ending June 30, 2018 as well as the state government's plans during the Johor state legislative assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

Osman also said that the state Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is committed to strengthening its financial position and increasing the state’s revenue to provide the best services to the people.

“In ensuring the continuity of Johor's development, fiscal stability is important and should be the main objective.

“Among the main agendas for achieving fiscal stability are the Transparency and Financial Integrity Management budget, State-driven Based budget and a Structured Balanced budget,” he said.

Johor has been reporting a surplus State Budget for many years due to its growing development and investments, especially in south Johor’s Iskandar Malaysia.

This year is the eighth time since 2011 that the state has recorded a surplus and the trend is expected to remain the same for the following year under the PH-led state government.