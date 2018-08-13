Street artist complains about security harassment

Sketching enthusiasts from KLsketchnation were prohibited from drawing some of KL's iconic landmarks. — Instagram/KLsketchnation

PETALING JAYA, Aug 13 — KLsketchnation artist Ahmad Haryth Ahmad Hilmy expressed disappointment after security personnel in Bukit Bintang prevented him from sketching shopping malls there.

Yesterday, Haryth and his KLsketchnation team comprising sketching enthusiasts planned to draw the exterior of the Lot 10 shopping complex in Bukit Bintang, but were stopped by security staff.

He took to his social media accounts yesterday to express his grievances on the matter.

Haryth said the team was approached by a security guard and building manager who warned them against sketching by claiming this would infringe on the buidling’s intellectual property.

The artists relented and left to sketch the nearby BB junction instead, where they were also monitored by security personnel.

“I noticed that I was monitored VERY closely by a security guard behind me all the time, like I was about to rob a bank or something.”

“I have travelled and sketched in many parts of the world, but only in Malaysia it makes me feel like a criminal. I believe that we shouldn’t feel like this being in a public area, doing what we love (as long as it’s legal) in our OWN country.”

“And no, this won’t stop me from sketching,” he asserted.

Haryth ended his post with #malaysiabaharu and #sketchingisnotacrime, as if hoping for a change in the public perception towards street sketching in a free and democratic country.