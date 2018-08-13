Deputy minister: Home prices a complex matter

Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah speaks during the launch of the ‘MY.HSE: The Malaysian Future Housing Case Studies’ event in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Tax exemptions alone will not significantly lower home prices, Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad conceded today.

He said there were other cost factors aside from the Sales and Service Tax (SST) that influenced prices.

“We hope that by not imposing SST on building materials, the cost saving could be transferred to the end user.

“But certain local authorities may not be on the same wavelength with the federal government and might bump up the certain costs to the developers,” he claimed at the Kuala Lumpur Architecture Festival 2018 held at the Damansara City Mall here today.

