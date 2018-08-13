SST won’t mean much cheaper homes, says architect group

PAM president Ezumi Harzani speaks during the launch of the ‘MY.HSE: The Malaysian Future Housing Case Studies’ event in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The sales tax exemption for construction materials is not a guarantee of more affordable property, said the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM)

PAM president Ezumi Harzani Ismail said raw materials only accounted for less than a third of the total development cost.

“The rest of the (development) cost would consist of the cost to purchase the land and other compliance charges that come with the building the houses or units.

“SST may reduce the house prices but it may not be much,” he said at the Kuala Lumpur Architecture Festival 2018 held at the Damansara City Mall here today.

He said profiteering would also prevent prices from falling.

The Finance Ministry announced yesterday that building materials will be exempted from the Sales and Service Tax (SST)

Building materials previously came under the list of taxable items under the discontinued goods and services tax.

MORE TO COME