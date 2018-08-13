TV host Pak Nil reveals why he doesnt share children’s photos on Instagram

Aznil doesn’t want his children to receive negative comments on social media. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Aznil Nawawi

PETALING JAYA, Aug 13 — Unlike other celebrities, television host Datuk Aznil Nawawi rarely shares pictures of his children on social media.

Aznil, also affectionately known as Pak Nil, has three children — Fildza Haifa, 28, Fariq Haizen, 24, and Firdaus Hariz, 10.

The 55-year-old, who has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, told Harian Metro he wanted to respect his children’s privacy.

“I’m open in this matter. Even from before when the media wanted to have photoshoots with the children, they refused.

“Perhaps my kids have witnessed how I’ve been on the receiving end of fans’ negative remarks, so it’s better for them to choose their own paths.

“Which is why I’ve never taken their pictures and shared them on Instagram. I don’t want them to receive negative comments from social media users that will hurt them. If you want to comment about me, there is no problem,” he said.

However, Aznil revealed that his youngest son, Firdaus, is inclined to follow in his footsteps in show business.

He said Firdaus is fond of fashion and described him as a brave and passionate person.

“What I feel right now is that he really likes the arts but he knows he can only do all of that during school holidays.”

Aznil was recently appointed the official ambassador of the LolaBaba Children’s Festival while his youngest son, Firdaus, is the LolaBaba Kids Club President.

The children’s festival will be held from Oct 26 to Oct 28 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (Maeps).

“This is the first I’ve agreed to be the ambassador for a festival despite receiving similar offers several times before.

“I only agreed because it was suitable for children and this group has always been close to my heart,” he said.

Throughout the festival, Aznil will be involved through several activities, such as inspirational guidance and a karaoke contest with singing sensation Ismail Izzani.

“I want to see the children who attend to not only enjoy the activities provided but also for them to bring home some knowledge.”

“Children have a lot of hidden talents and through this festival, I want to inspire them to be braver in expressing their voice,” said Aznil.

Other celebrities involved include Amir Raja Lawak, Khai, Rosma and Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor as well as animated characters Omar Hana and Djdj & Friends.