Nga demands BN apology over Perak theme park’s RM474m losses

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming speaks during a pres conference in Ipoh August 13, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 13 — Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said the previous Barisan Nasional state government must bear responsibility for the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) theme park’s RM474.4 million in losses over the past five years.

Nga said he received the “shocking” figure in written reply today after he asked Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu to state the profits or losses sustained by the MAPS project from 2013 to 2018.

Nga said the project's assets have also depreciated by RM186.5 million over the past five years.

“I am shocked and very sad. As the opposition, Pakatan Harapan had constantly told the previous administration not to get involved in a theme park costing hundreds of million but our advice was ignored,” he told a press conference today.

Nga said the written reply he received also named Perak Corporation Berhad, a subsidiary of state investment body Perak Development Corporation(PKNP), as the largest stakeholder in the project, with an investment of RM248 million.

He questioned why public funds were used for the theme park, noting that it was initially positioned as a privately-funded undertaking.

“Who will pay for this? It is not the public's fault. Now this is a burden the people have to bear.”

He called for a forensic audit to check if there were any elements of abuse and demanded for the previous Barisan Nasional administration headed by Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir to apologise for the burden they had placed on the public.

Nga added that the state government had no business being involved in a theme park, and said the Pakatan Harapan must now find a solution.

On Aug 10, Ahmad Faizal called for the theme park's ticket prices to be reduced, after it was announced that the “DreamZone” attraction would be closed following the termination of the licence agreement between Animation Theme Park Sdn Bhd with DreamWorks Animation LLC.