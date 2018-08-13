Perak PAS denies receiving land from BN

Perak state commissioner Razman Zakaria (second left) at a press conference in Ipoh August 13, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 13 — Perak PAS challenged state lawmaker Chong Zhemin to repeat his claim that the Islamic party received land from Barisan Nasional between 2008 and 2018, outside of the state assembly.

State PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria said this would allow the party to take action against the Keranji assemblyman.

Razman said a search at the state Land and Mines Department showed the party received a piece of land bequeathed to a party member in 2012.

“The land, located at Langkap in Hilir Perak, was bought in the name of five people on June 10 1969 and one of the five then bequeath it to the party on Dec 4 2012,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the state assembly today, Razman, who is also Gunung Semanggol assemblyman, also accused Chong of using different measurement units to conflate his claim.

