No Gerakan land in Perak? Title deed on Sungai Siput plot shows differently, DAP rep says

Keranji state assemblyman Chong Zhemin speaks during a press conference in Ipoh August 13, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 13 — Perak DAP assemblyman Chong Zhemin went quite a distance to rebut the state Gerakan party’s claim that it has not owned any land in the state for the past two years.

At a news conference here today, the Keranji assemblyman produced documents he said he obtained from the state Land and Mines office that bore the party's name for a 421-square metre piece of land in Simpang Jalong, Sungai Siput in November 2017.

“I went to the state Land and Mines office this morning, and got this document.

“The land was registered on November 7, 2017, and the quit rent was only RM43, a nominal fee. This is proof that Gerakan received land,” Chong said.

This, he said, contradicted a reported statement issued by state Gerakan chairman Soo Kay Ping, who claimed that Gerakan had not received an inch of land while he was chairman from 2016 to 2018.

Chong said Soo's claim was published in a Chinese daily yesterday.

Chong said there had been no laws had broken with the acquisition of the land or the nominal fee charged. However, he questioned the ethical standing of the deal.

“No laws were broken, but it is right? We know there is a conflict of interest when the state government gives land to political parties.

“If you give the land to a developer at the market price, the money could be used to build roads and schools,” he said.

On August 9, Chong said 46 plots of land, with a total size of 5.4ha, had been approved for four political parties since 2008.

He said Umno had been given 27 plots of land totalling size of 2.8-hectare, MCA was given seven plots of land with the totalling 0.2-hectare and Gerakan 11 plots of land totalling 0.6-hectare.

Chong claimed PAS had also given a plot of land with the size of 1.6-hectare.